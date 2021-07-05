Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $10.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Mogo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,700. Mogo has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth about $187,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

