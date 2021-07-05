Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

