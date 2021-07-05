monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MNDY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,050. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

