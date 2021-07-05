Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,441,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,324 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $435,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

