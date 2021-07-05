Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

MS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 427,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,691. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

