Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HNNMY opened at $4.69 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.