Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

