Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.35.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,691. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

