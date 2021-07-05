Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s 8th Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,893 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.61% of Mueller Industries worth $132,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

