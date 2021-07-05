Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Truist

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective upped by Truist from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.55.

NYSE MUR opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $11,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $8,866,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 522,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

