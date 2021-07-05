Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $2,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $209.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.81. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.99 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

