Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $789.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

