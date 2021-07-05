Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG opened at $98.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

