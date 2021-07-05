Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

