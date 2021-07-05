Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $211.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $211.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.