Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,431 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

