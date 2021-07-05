Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ NBTX opened at $13.73 on Monday. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nanobiotix by 20,183.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth about $8,250,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,500,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBTX shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.