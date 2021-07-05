National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$98.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$98.80.

Several research firms have commented on NA. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$93.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$92.21. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$59.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

