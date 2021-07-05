National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $45.45 on Monday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.