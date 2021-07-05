National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 501,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

