Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.

GASNF stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $26.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

