NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Short Interest Update

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 564,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 131,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

