Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Neenah were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Neenah by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NP stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $839.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

