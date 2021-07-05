NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.
NGMS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. 64,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,751. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 156.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.