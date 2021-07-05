Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,316,000 after buying an additional 162,664 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,949,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $125.51. 156,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,540. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $361.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

