Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 76,280 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

