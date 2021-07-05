Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

