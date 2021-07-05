Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.45% of OneWater Marine worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $620.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,826. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

