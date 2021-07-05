Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $113.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 1.60. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.