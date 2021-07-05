Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of STX opened at $87.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

