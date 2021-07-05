Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

GGPIU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

