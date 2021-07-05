New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $5.59 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

