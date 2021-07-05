New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,178 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of New York Community Bancorp worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.75.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

