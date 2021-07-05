NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Professional Planning

Professional Planning grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.74. The stock had a trading volume of 702,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $159.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

