NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $116,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.74. 702,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $159.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.