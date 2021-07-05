Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.70. 2,201,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,056. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.22 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $343.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

