Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 5,594 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 202,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

