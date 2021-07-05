Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. The Allstate accounts for about 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 148,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 633,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,818,000 after buying an additional 201,155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,562,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.23. 954,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,113. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

