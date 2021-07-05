Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 282.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 529,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.63. 1,851,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $182.62 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

