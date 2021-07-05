Nikulski Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $194.76 and a 52 week high of $275.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

