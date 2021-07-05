Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NIO opened at $50.40 on Monday. NIO has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NIO by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

