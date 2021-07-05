Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Up 33.1% in June

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NSANY opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

