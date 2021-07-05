Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

NDEKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

