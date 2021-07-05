NIX Reaches Market Cap of $1.69 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. NIX has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $55,952.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded down 78.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,714.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,227.96 or 0.06608247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.42 or 0.01493176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00407008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.28 or 0.00623689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00425343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00338285 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,402 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

