Noir Reaches Market Capitalization of $408,318.04 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $408,318.04 and $717.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00310419 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013029 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,527,464 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

