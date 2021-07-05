Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.83 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of MetLife worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

