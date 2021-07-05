Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.55 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $38,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $1,598,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 338,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $86,175,000 after buying an additional 26,713 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 50.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at $236.68 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.72.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.