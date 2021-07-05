Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $398.75 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $285.41 and a 1-year high of $399.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

