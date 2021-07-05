Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 74 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Fortinet worth $33,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 223,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,858,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $248.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.56. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $248.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

