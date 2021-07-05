Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Pentair worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 29,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $68.01 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

